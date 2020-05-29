May 27, 2020
Peggy E. Larson, 92, died Wednesday, May 27, at the Ecumen Bethany Memory Care Center in Litchfield. A graveside service was Monday, June 1, at the Ripley Cemetery. The viewing was at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service prior to service.
Peggy, the daughter of Erling and Cora (Lokensgard) Hanson, was born July 7, 1927, in Minneapolis. She grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from high school there. She worked at the St. Louis Park Medical center and also as a waitress. She was united in marriage to Robert Blettner. They made their home in St. Louis Park. Peggy was an active member of her church and was involved in bible studies and the hand bell choir (Ding Dong Dollies). Bob died in 1965 and she was later married to LeMoine Larson Feb. 3, 1969. They built a home on Lake Minnie Belle near Litchfield and wintered in Sun City, Arizona until 2012 when the lake became their permanent residence. She enjoyed traveling, hiking, and square dancing.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Offord of Stillwater, and Steven Blettner (Lois Laine) of Two Harbors; and former daughter-in-law Betty Peterson; grandchildren, Dave (Heide) Offord, Jennifer (Bob) Schmeckpeper, Stacey (Scott) Dunbar, Christina (Josh) Nelson, Rob (Mariah) Blettner, Stephanie (Tom) Blettner-Roberts, and Mollie Michura; great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands Bob Blettner and LeMoine Larson; and a son James Blettner.
