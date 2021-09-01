Members of the Belonging Begins With Us planning committee recently met at Masonic/West River Park and unfurled flags of the countries of origin of some of the people who are expected to attend the Sept. 12 event. In front row, from left, are Zulma Villanueva, Jesus Borja and Yara Mireles. In the back row, from left, are Sandy Tracy of River of Hope Lutheran Church, Vicar Hans Peterson of River of Hope, Anna Harvala of Hutchinson Health, the Rev. Jill Warner of New Journey United Church of Christ, Katy Hiltner of Hutchinson Public Library, Kay Hultgren of Hutchinson Center for the Arts, and Evie Swanson of Maplewood Academy.