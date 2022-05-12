May 9, 2022
Peter Aus, beloved husband, father, papa, friend, and coach died peacefully and met Jesus on May 9, 2022. An evening visitation is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19 at Bradshaw, 4600 Greenhaven Dr. in White Bear. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 20 with visitation one hour prior at St. Andrew's, 900 Stillwater Rd. in Mahtomedi.
Peter dearly loved his family, the game of hockey, and above all Jesus. Peter began his journey on May 22, 1942 in St. Paul, and graduated from Murray High School in 1960. He graduated from St. Olaf College in 1964 and married Kathleen Nielsen, the love of his life. Peter taught physical education and coached football, hockey, lacrosse, and golf. He began his coaching career at Minnetonka Jr. High School, founded the hockey program in Litchfield, and served as head boys’ hockey coach in Willmar. In 1995, Peter accepted the head men’s hockey coach position at Bethel University. He led the mens’ hockey team at Bethel until joining his son David at Blaine High School in 2007 as his assistant hockey coach. He coached the Moundsview girls’ hockey team in 2011 and the Roseville boys’ hockey team in 2012-13. Peter finished his career coaching lacrosse with his daughter Sonja, the head girls’ coach at Roseville High School. Peter was inducted into the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2007 with his brother, Whitey Aus. Peter said he was humbled and blessed, “The game of hockey is so special. I am thankful to have played and coached for a lifetime.” Peter shared his passion for hockey and love of Christ through 40 years of volunteering with Hockey Ministries International Camps. He led HMI camps in St. Cloud, Boston, St. Louis, Maryland, Saskatchewan, Montreal, Alberta, Ontario, and Palmer, Alaska where he made lifelong friends. Peter led an active lifestyle and enjoyed pickleball, golf, and long walks. He was also an avid runner. Peter trained for and finished many marathons with his daughter Kristin. He loved to travel to Florida with his wife Kathleen. He also enjoyed camping and fishing on Trout Lake in the Boundary Waters, as well as fishing throughout Alaska. Peter impacted lives everywhere he went, even through his final days.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. George Aus of Luther Seminary of St. Paul; his mother Svea Aus; brothers, Phillip Aus, and Nathaniel “Whitey” Aus; and his beloved daughter, Stephanie Aus.
Peter is survived by his sister Evangeline Ackermann; and his wife Kathleen Aus. He is survived and held in the highest esteem by his children, David Aus, Kristin Hilger, and Sonja Hoffman; his grandchildren, Georgi, Reagan, Olaf and Jari Aus, PJ, Solomon, and Boaz Marshall, Brady, Soren and Svea Hoffman.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Peter Aus, please visit our floral store.