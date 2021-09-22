Grady Rostberg, left, Hutchinson’s former head football coach, and his son Andy Rostberg, the current head football coach, stood on the sidelines at the Metrodome as the Tigers clinched the program’s fourth state title in 2012. They would go on to win a fifth title in 2013, and today people want to name the Hutchinson High School stadium Rostberg Stadium in honor of Grady and the family.