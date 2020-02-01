When it comes to managing your health, your pharmacist is an important part of your healthcare team.
When it comes to taking your medication, it's important that you check that you are following the four "Rs": Taking the right dose of the right drug, at the right time, in the right way. To accomplish this, you need to know as much as possible about your medications.
Your pharmacist is available to provide this information, according to the National Patient Safety Foundation.
Here are some tips from the NPSF for medication safety:
- Tell your pharmacist all the medications and over-the-counter drugs you take, including vitamins and herbal remedies purchased at health food or grocery stores, nutrition or smoothie shops. Your pharmacist can identify potential drug interactions.
- Try to have all your prescriptions filled at the same pharmacy so your records are in one place.
- Make sure you can read and understand the name of the medicine, and the directions on the container.
- Check that you can open the container. If not, ask the pharmacist to put your medicines in bottles that are easier to open.
- If you have questions about your medicine, talk to your pharmacist. Or ask questions such as: What will the medicine do? How many times a day do I take it? How much do I take at one time? How long do I take the medicine? How do I take it (with water, on an empty stomach and so on)? What are the side effects? How do I store the medication?
PHARMACIES
COKATO
- Keaveny Drug, 205 Broadway Ave. S., Cokato; 320-286-2380; nucara.com/keaveny-drug.
GLENCOE
- Coborn’s Pharmacy, 2211 11th St. E., Glencoe; 320-864-5192; coborns.com/pharmacy.
HUTCHINSON
- Cash Wise Pharmacy, 1020 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson; 320-587-8070; cashwise.com/pharmacy.
- Target (CVS) Pharmacy, 1370 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson; 320-587-7113; target.com.
- Thrifty White Pharmacy, 1460 Montreal St. S.E., Hutchinson; 320-587-2509; thriftywhite.com.
- Walmart Pharmacy, 1300 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson; 320-587-1020; walmart.com.
LITCHFIELD
- Econofoods Pharmacy, 951 Frontage Road E., Litchfield; 320-693-3261; econofoods.com/departments/pharmacy;
- Walmart Pharmacy, 2301 Frontage Road E., Litchfield; 320-693-1022; walmart.com
WINSTED
- Keaveny Drug, 150 Main Ave. W., Winsted; 320-485-2555; keavenydrug.com/winsted.html.
-----