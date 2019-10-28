Philip Besonen was an educator with a true passion for teaching, and testimonials and awards followed him throughout his career.
His daughter writes that in high school he “studied hard and was an avid reader. He went to work at a hardware store in Litchfield when he was 14, eventually saving enough money to go to college at the University of Minnesota.” At the University, he earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social studies education.
Besonen’s teaching experience began in Minnesota high schools where he taught American history, first at Brooten, then St. Louis Park, where he served as president of the Park Association of Teachers.
He continued his studies at Dartmouth College, Southern Illinois University, the State University of New York at Stony Brook, and Brigham Young in Provo, Utah, where he earned his Doctorate in Education.
In 1973, Besonen became a faculty member of the University of Arkansas where he served as associate director of the Bessie Moore Center for Economic Education. In 1979, he received the school’s first Faculty Teaching Award from the University of Arkansas College of Education. In addition, he authored curriculum-related books, including Arkansas Politics and Government andTeaching the Economics of the Food and Fiber System.
During his career at the University of Arkansas, he also did short-term teaching stints abroad in Bolivia, Greece, Saudi Arabia, and the University of Leicester in England.
Early on Besonen, was fascinated by technology and how it might aid in teaching. “Technology,” he said, “is changing so fast that I compare it to a dog track — the dogs never catch the rabbit. And I will never catch up with technology. But, if I stop running, I’ll be out of the race altogether.”
A former student of his wrote, “Dr. Besonen was the only professor I had during my graduate work who sat beside students to teach methods for incorporating technology into the curriculum.... It was because of his enthusiasm and love for learning that I am now a professor of education.”
Besonen’s Finnish heritage was important to him, and sometimes, perhaps half-jokingly, he credited the Finnish concept of Sisu — stoic toughness, strength of will — for the achievements in his life. During travels in Finland, he became aware of small cottages called mokkis, and before retirement he decided to build one in his back yard. “The feeling of serenity was the most striking thing about them,” he wrote in a story about the building of his backyard mokki. The story was published in the New York Times where it generated scores of letters from around the world from people who shared his love of solitude and nature.
In 2006, the University of Minnesota’s College of Education and Human Development was ranked fifth among all public professional schools and there were 45,000 living alumni. From that number, in the school’s centennial year, Besonen was honored as one of a chosen 100 Distinguished Alumni.
Philip Besonen passed away in 2009.