Phyllis C. Freberg, 92, of Olivia, formerly Hector, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Olivia Heathcare Center in Olivia. Memorial service was Tuesday, July 14, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hector with interment in the Hector City Cemetery. Gathering of family and friends was Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector and \ on Tuesday prior to the service at the church. Service was broadcast on the First Evangelical Lutheran Church Facebook page.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hutchinson man killed in workplace incident
- Zellas in downtown Hutchinson closing its doors "indefinitely"
- Three vehicles collided in Sunday crash
- Rite-Way Conveyors plans new facility in Hutchinson industrial park
- Nicholas A. Icenhower, 30
- Hutchinson Main Street reconstruction project moves into Stage 4
- Settergren Farm celebrating 101 years on 200 acres
- MORE TO THE STORY: Glencoe's first Fourth of July
- July 4 celebrations on the lake
- School Board members at odds over Pledge of Allegiance policy