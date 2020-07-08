Phyllis C. Freberg, 92, of Olivia, formerly Hector, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Olivia Heathcare Center in Olivia. Memorial service was Tuesday, July 14, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hector with interment in the Hector City Cemetery. Gathering of family and friends was Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector and \ on Tuesday prior to the service at the church. Service was broadcast on the First Evangelical Lutheran Church Facebook page.

Tags

Recommended for you