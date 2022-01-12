Phyllis V. Mahnke, 86, of Brownton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Memorial service was Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, with interment in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
