Nov. 12, 2021
Phyllis Severin, 82, of Gaylord passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center in Arlington. Funeral Service was Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Gaylord with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was The Rev. James King. Organist was Michael Asmus. Soloist was granddaughter, Rachel Bonderman, "Just As I Am". Congregational hymns were, "Have Thine Own Way, Lord", "The Lord is My Shepherd I'll Not Want" and "Jesus Lead Thou On". Casket bearers were Lance Severin, Kyle Severin, Andrew Bonderman, Joshua Bonderman, Matthew Bonderman and Evan Metzger. Honorary casket bearers were Michelle Metzger, Erica Metzger, Rachel Bonderman and Savannah Bonderman.
Phyllis Delaine Severin was born Dec. 24, 1938, in Winthrop. She was the daughter of Henry and Laura (Lucas) Pagel. Phyllis was baptized as an infant and was confirmed in her faith as a youth on June 8, 1952, both at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winthrop. She received her education in Winthrop and was a graduate of the Winthrop High School Class of 1956.
On June 15, 1957, Phyllis was united in marriage to Orville Severin at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winthrop. After their marriage, the couple farmed in Sibley Township, Sibley County. This union was blessed with four children, Les, Candace, Valerie, and Loralee. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. Phyllis and Orville shared 36 years of marriage when Orville passed away on Oct. 18, 1993.
Phyllis was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Gaylord. She taught Sunday school, served as Sunday school superintendent for many years, was president of the Ladies Aid and enjoyed Bible class. She also worked with the children at Immanuel Lutheran School, played briefly in the bell choir, and joined the mission trip to Guatemala.
Phyllis enjoyed traveling, camping, and gardening, Home Extension group activities, Christian Women's Club, antiquing, Mayo House tour guide, and driving princesses in her convertible in local parades. She cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be remembered greatly for her wonderful hugs.
Phyllis passed away on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center in Arlington at the age of 82 years. Blessed be her memory.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Les (Sue) Severin of Hutchinson, Candace (Mike) Metzger of Hutchinson, Valerie (Jeff) Bonderman of Glencoe and Loralee (David) Emme of Glencoe; grandchildren, Lance (Ann) Severin, Kyle (Kelly) Severin, Andrew (fiancé, Katie), Bonderman, Joshua Bonderman, Matthew (Alyssa) Bonderman, Rachel Bonderman, Savannah Bonderman, Michelle Metzger, Evan Metzger, Erica Metzger; great grandchildren, Shaeley Bonderman, Gabriel Weibel, Lauren Severin, Carter Severin; sister-in law Darlene Kranz of Gaylord; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Laura Pagel; husband Orville Severin; sister, Dorothy (Orville) Kley; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Davis and Mayme Renneke, Lester and Laverna Meyer, Ernie Kranz, Harold and Delores Nagel, Clarence and Lorayne Severin, Reynold and Emilie Severin.
Arrangements by Egesdal Funeral Home in Gaylord. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com