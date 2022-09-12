According to the AARP, the number of households headed by people 65 or older will grow to 48 million in the next 20 years, and many of those adults plan to age in place for as long as they can. If you or a loved one want to stay at home as you get older, it's crucial to make the home environment as safe as possible. Even if you're currently active and healthy, as you age you may experience decreasing strength, balance and vision that might make your home more difficult to navigate safely. Because these issues can develop gradually, you may not be aware of your limitations until you have an accident or injury —- so it's best to make your home safer now.
Easy ways to improve your home's safety
To review your home's trouble spots, it's a good idea to have a friend or family member provide input, as you may be unaware of potential hazards another person could see. Better yet, ask a trained occupational or physical therapist to visit your home to assess the environment. Your healthcare provider may be able to recommend someone.
1. Start by looking down: As you age, it's harder to recover from sprains and broken bones, so it's important to reduce tripping hazards to prevent falls in the first place. Remove these potential dangers:
- Throw rugs
- Cords — move them behind furniture or tape to the floor
- Small furniture like footstools and ottomans
- Clutter, like pairs of shoes
- Also consider what footwear you wear at home. Are your socks, slippers or shoes well-fitting and non-slip?
2. Increase bath safety: Bathing is a challenging activity for people with mobility or balance issues. While you could remodel your entire bathroom, there are smaller changes you can implement to reduce hazards. These include: Using non-slip mats or strips for your floor, shower or tub
- Installing safety grab bars in and around your tub
- Using a shower or tub seat and handheld nozzle for bathing
- Having a tub cut-out or step-in shower installed
3. Make sure using the toilet is safe and easy: When you can be independent in the bathroom, you maintain your dignity and have better peace of mind. Unfortunately, most toilets are low enough that they're difficult for seniors or others with disabilities to safely get up and down.
4. Check your stairs: Staircases are another high-risk area for accident or injury. Make sure there are railings, even for just a couple of steps, and that they are solid and secure. Keep clutter from accumulating on or near stairs, and consider adding stair treads to wooden stairs, replacing carpet with stair treads and/or applying differently colored tape to help differentiate one stair from the next.
5. Light it up: Using nightlights throughout the home can help with nighttime trips to the bathroom or moving around during early morning hours when it's still dark. Light switches that are both easy to access and that light up can also help seniors find their way around more easily, any time of night or day.
With some thought and a little planning ahead, you can make it easier for yourself or your loved one to remain at home safely, for many years to come.
Technology can help
By 2030, almost a quarter of the American population will be older than age of 65, up from 16% in 2020, creating a situation that’s going to drive greater demand and greater pressure on the care industry. In addition to a larger workforce and more financial resources, new technologies also have the potential to help solve the problems created by this seismic demographic shift.
According to experts, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are already among the key components of new technologies providing improved quality of life for those who want to continue living independently at home.
“While AI and ML have transformed other industries, adaptation has been slow in the care industry, but we’re working to change that,” explains Chia-Lin Simmons, chief executive officer of LogicMark, which manufactures personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices and remote care and activity monitoring technologies to create a Connected Care Platform, and recently incorporated two-way voice communication technology into its medical alert pendant.
To help you live safely and comfortably in your home in the years to come, Simmons offers a few strategies for using the newest technology to your advantage:
• PERS, also known as Medical Emergency Response Systems, allow you to call for help in an emergency by pushing a button. Wearable pendants — along with water-resistant wall-mounted devices and mobile solutions — can keep you protected in every room of your home by helping you instantly connect with loved ones and emergency personnel.
• Automatic pill dispensers can help ensure you never miss a dose or take too much medication. Depending on your needs, you may need to look for a solution offering both visual and audio notifications, or one suited for those with limited dexterity.
• Motion-sensing lighting can make nocturnal trips to the bathroom — common in one’s golden years — much safer, helping to reduce the risk of dangerous trips and falls. Many lighting options plug directly into outlets, while others are battery-operated and can be installed anywhere. Be sure to include these fixtures in bedrooms, hallways and bathrooms.
“True independence must be accompanied by peace of mind for you, your family and your caregivers,” says Simmons. “By adopting new technologies, you can help create a virtual safety net, enabling you to stay at home while living in a safe environment and providing piece of mind to your loved ones.”
