A Farm Bill biologist for nearly 10 years, Josh Pommier now hopes to share his knowledge and experience with others to strengthen Pheasants Forever private land programs in Minnesota.
Pommier will oversee all Farm Bill biologists in Minnesota. He will also manage the work of Pheasants Forever’s precision ag specialist, prescribed burn coordinator and grazing specialist.
Pommier started his career with an engineering firm designing subdivisions.
“I realized after a year of that I didn’t really enjoy developing the land, I would much rather conserve it,” he said. He then worked for two prairie restoration companies before joining the Pheasants Forever Farm Bill Biologist staff.
“Josh has been instrumental to the team in Minnesota for the last 10 years implementing our mission with partners and assisting farmers and landowners with their conservation goals. I’m excited to see his next steps as he leads our team,” Pheasants Forever Minnesota Coordinator Tanner Bruse said.
Pheasants Forever Farm Bill biologists in Minnesota work directly with landowners and local conservation partners including the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Board of Water and Soil Resources, Soil and Water Conservation Districts and other government entities and nonprofits. They assist private landowners with identifying technical and financial resources to help meet their conservation goals.
Pommier said working with landowners has been the most rewarding part of his job, including the completion of what he calls the “project of a lifetime,” a 260-acre wetland and upland habitat restoration involving five different landowners and five different easement types.
“It really feels good when you can help people accomplish the goals for their property. Seeing projects through from first meeting somebody to seeing the benefits when everything is done is what I’ve enjoyed the most. Now I get to work with other staff to accomplish their goals and I’m looking forward to that,” Pommier said.
Pommier has worked in the USDA Service Center for Meeker County in Litchfield, and he plans to stay in the area after the transition to his new position.