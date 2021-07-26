The phrase “Much in Hutch” was never more true than it was this past weekend, as visitors from all over the country came to town for a multitude of events. There was live music, a party in Library Square and more, but the biggest events of the weekend were the 30th annual Orange Spectacular and the ninth annual Minnesota Pottery Festival.
Allis-Chalmers enthusiasts took over the McLeod County Fairgrounds Friday, Saturday and Sunday during one of the largest tractor shows in the country, along with a toy show and other events. Participants got to see restored, vintage tractors in action, buy tractors, tractor parts and tractor toys, and even take their tractors for a joy ride during nightly tours through town.
Meanwhile, over at Masonic/West River Park Saturday and Sunday, the action was a bit less noisy and dusty as the pottery festival celebrated its first time at a new venue. Dozens of potters had their goods on display for buyers and admirers alike. There were also demonstrations, a kids’ pottery tent, and the “potter olympics” to name a few of the attractions that brought people to town.
— Stephen Wiblemo