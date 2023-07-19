Every year, at the end of July, Hutchinson's Masonic/West River Park becomes a whirlwind of activity as it hosts the Minnesota Pottery Festival—an event that draws a diverse crowd of pottery enthusiasts and vendors from all corners of the Midwest and beyond, gathered to celebrate the art of pottery.
As the largest pottery-only festival in Minnesota, this year's event promises to be exceptional with 38 talented potters showcasing their craft. Among them, nine will be participating for the first time, adding fresh perspectives to the gathering
Morgan Baum, owner of Clay Coyote and one of the event organizers, looks forward to this event every year.
“We always try to have a diverse cast of potters, it just helps make sure the festival has a little bit of everything for everyone,” Baum said. “And we try to make sure that the audience and potters interact but also that the potters can interact with each other. We set up the festival in a horseshoe shape and it creates this sort of community as everyone is connected and working together.”
While many of the potters come from Minnesota and our neighboring states, the festival also hosts creators from Texas, Oklahoma, and North Carolina. The potters are selected based on the creativity and diversity of their craft. Due to the limited number of slots this allows for a range of potters to come and share their craft with each other and attendees.
One of the highlights of the Minnesota Pottery Festival is the emerging artist. One emerging potter is selected to attend the festival free of charge. This allows them a chance to network and showcase their work to potential customers and artists. This year the featured potter will be Wendy Eggerman.
“I attended Warren Wilson College out in North Carolina,” said Eggerman. “While I went there to study American history, I fell in love with ceramics. That part of North Carolina is known for its strong craft traditions, and it was really amazing just seeing these people making a living off art. I was inspired by these people making these beautiful, intentional objects. I have been doing ceramics for 10 years now, but it wasn’t until a few years ago that I opened a business around it. It was a slow start, but it has been good and I’ve been trucking along.”
The festival will have five unique events spanning the two days the festival is open. On Saturday, Kevin Caufield will be doing a show on how to throw a 100-pound pot, there will be a Raku Demo, as well as the first two rounds of the Pottery Olympics. On Sunday, there will be another Raku Demo, the Pottery Olympics will do its last two rounds, and Jonathan Walburg will do a show on how he acquires his own clay from Lake Superior.
“The Pottery Olympics is a favorite around here,” Baum said. “People watch as potters do four unique challenges over the course of two days. It’s really amazing what they can do with a few pounds of clay every year. I’m also interested in Jonathan Walburg’s talk about him gathering his own clay.”
Delicious food and refreshments will be readily available throughout the festival, with three food trucks offering their diverse culinary delights. Mamas Taco Truck will serve up tex-mex style cuisine, while Sunny Days Comfort Foods specializes in comforting dishes. Additionally, Toscano's Food Truck will provide an Italian-themed culinary experience. For beverages, attendees can enjoy offerings from Bobbing Bobber Brewery and Crow River Winery. Those seeking a quick pick-me-up can find coffee and soda at the Info and Merchandise tent, where a specially-designed T-shirt featuring the festival's logo will also be available for purchase.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what happens this year,” she said. “Everyone always has a blast coming to this festival.”
A Brief History
Looking back at the festival's origins, the Minnesota Pottery Festival was founded in 2012 by Betsy Price and Tom Wirt. Inspired by a pottery festival they attended in Wisconsin, the duo decided to create their own event in Minnesota. Initially hosted on their rural property, the festival moved to Hutchinson's Masonic/West River Park in 2021, allowing for increased attendance and better amenities.
Notably, the Minnesota State Arts Board and the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council provide financial support for the festival, but the entire event is managed and staffed by dedicated volunteers who work diligently to ensure its success year after year.