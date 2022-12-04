The only obstacle in the way of a repeat state championship for the Hutchinson football team was a team the Tigers vanquished on the way to last season's title.
It was enough to keep Hutchinson from hoisting a second consecutive trophy.
Simley, sparked at least in part by a wish to avenge its 40-0 loss to Hutchinson in last year's quarterfinals, rallied for a 34-24 win to claim the Class AAAA championship Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
"We wanted our get-back with them," said Simley quarterback Caden Renslow, who ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more. "They squashed us last year. But we got our get-back, and now we're state champs."
Hutchinson had taken a 24-20 lead on A.J. Ladwig's 4-yard run midway through the fourth quarter, but Simley drove for what proved to be the winning score on its next possession. Renslow hit David Gogins for a 17-yard touchdown with 3:10 to in the game, and the extra point put the Spartans up 27-20.
A minute and a half later, with Hutchinson trying to mount a comeback drive, Tay'vion McCoy picked off a Logan Butler pass and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown to seal the win.
It was a difficult end to a game in which the Tigers had a statistical advantage. Hutchinson piled up 268 yards of total offense compared to Simley's 286. But the difference proved to be turnovers, with Hutchinson giving up the ball three times.
"We were able to move the ball pretty well," said senior Levi Teetzel, who had 18 carries for 84 yards for the Tigers. "We just made too many mistakes. You can't have the turnovers and the penalties. They really set us back."
Hutchinson was making its second attempt at a consecutive state title defense, dating back to the 1983 and 1984 seasons.
The game lived up to expectations as neither team particularly dominated through the first half.
Simley opened the scoring with the only touchdown of the 1st quarter when Renslow dove into the end zone from 1 yard out.
Ladwig, who finished with 226 yards on 26 carries, paced the Hutchinson offense in the second quarter. He scored both Tigers' touchdowns of the quarter, from 9 yards out at 9:52 and 13 yards with 5:12 remaining.
Ladwig set up his second TD with a game-long 52 yard gallop to the Simley 13-yard line on a fake by Butler that fooled everyone in the building.
On a nearly identical play Ladwig followed running back Teetzel, who was relentless to hold his block. Teetzel drove a Simley defender backward on his heels all the way to the end zone to extend the lead, 16-6, after Teetzel converted.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, Renslow made one of the biggest plays of the game just minutes later, ripping through the Tigers’ defense for a 44-yard touchdown to close the gap to 16-13 before halftime.
The battle heated up in the third quarter.
Renslow hit receiver Connor Binley for a 6-yard strike with 1:11 remaining for the only touchdown of the third as Simley took a 20-16 lead.
Ladwig answered for the Tigers after using a 40-yard rush up the right side of the line of scrimmage to set himself up. With 6:15 left on the clock, Ladwig hit pay dirt through the “A” gap of the right side for his third touchdown of the night. He capped the series with his own conversion run and Hutchinson was back on top, 24-20.
That is, until Simley started airing things out to stretch the Hutchinson defense.
Renslow used a 4-yard quick strike to running back Gogins for a touchdown. Reid Remackle’s extra point kick was good as Simley took back the initiative, 27-24.
With 1:32 remaining, Butler tried to wing a pass to the left that was picked off by Simley’s McCoy, who had been removed from the game for an injuring during the Spartans' previous offensive series.
McCoy returned the pick 25 yards to seal the win for the Spartans, who won the first state football title in school history.