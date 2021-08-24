Everyone enjoys a good paycheck, flexible schedule and generous benefits from the employer. But while that’s enough for some, others may want a job with purpose, such as working at Prince of Peace Retirement Living, a 501(c)3 non-profit in Hutchinson.
Anna Hoernemann said providing things such as lunch, fun and friends to “the older generation” was her favorite part of working at Prince of Peace.
“Prince of Peace Retirement Living is a great place to work because, as a nonprofit, everyone involved continually works to further the mission by providing a great place to live for our seniors,” said Merline Duering, the executive director.
Prince of Peace is an independent senior living facility in downtown Hutchinson that serves adults age 55 or older. It provides market-rate, independent living to people who want community living with social activities while having the option to live in private apartments.
What makes Prince of Peace a great place to work is its close ties to its residents and the city.
“From the residents to the staff, you feel more like family than coworkers,” said Destini Doring, who works in services and fundraising. “The volunteers become an extension of that family as well. Everyone works as a team to make sure we're all doing our part to keep things running smoothly.”
“It was a fantastic experience,” said Alexandra Ahlers, a former employee.” Management made you feel appreciated, residents were wonderful to work for.”
When it comes to running a smooth operation, maintenance and custodial workers are important, and Prince of Peace is hiring. The type of person ideal for working here has good communication skills, a strong work ethic, and someone who is respectful and pleasant when interacting with residents.