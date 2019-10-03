In June 2018, I stepped into the role of executive director at United Way of McLeod County, and at the same time McLeod County became my permanent residence, my home.
Over the past year, the quote to the right has been a guiding force in both my work at UWMC and in my role as a neighbor and friend. I have been in the nonprofit sector my entire professional life, working with students and educators across the Midwest facilitating character and community building programming. In that work I was welcomed into a new school community every day, and I learned a lot about community culture, or the lack thereof.
When you walk into a space, you can feel the level of commitment and enthusiasm folks have towards their school, place of work or community; it radiates. What has been clear in my first year at UWMC is that McLeod County is filled with committed individuals who are proud of living where they do — whether their family has been here for 75 years, 35 years, five years or a few months.
United Way has been doing important work in McLeod County for more than 60 years. In 2019, UWMC finds itself in a time of important transition that’s being led with the charge of helping our community “discover what it cares about.”
Historically, our United Way has a yearly fundraising campaign — August through March — and then we award grants to programs in McLeod County according to the amount we fundraised that year. Although we will continue to fundraise throughout the year, and we will also have grant opportunities, UWMC is thinking more about sustainable community impact — identifying our community’s greatest needs and focusing our efforts to help fill those gaps.
We want to be hand-raisers and game-changers, not simply cheering on the sidelines. We’ve begun partnering with local organizations to offer community programming such as the McLeod County Coat Drive, “A Prairie Homeless Companion,” and Living on the Edge: a Poverty Simulator. We believe to create change, we must welcome our broader community into the conversation — leaders, teachers, students, providers, neighbors, stakeholders, all of us.
As UWMC’s board and staff look at the 2019-20 year, we are excited about what’s in store! We are continuing to grow community engagement and volunteerism through events such as Kickin’ it for McLeod County, the second annual Rural Women Conference (Dec. 6), Minnesota Acts of Kindness Week (Nov 18-22) and McLeod County’s Day of Action (June 2020).
We’ve welcomed five new board members this year, as well as new staff. We have identified a $200,000 community need for the 2019-20 year and are hopeful we will reach our goal alongside neighbors such as you.
On behalf of all of us at United Way of McLeod County, thank you for being who you are in our community.