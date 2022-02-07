Hutchinson High School’s Nolan Prokosch was selected as one of only 32 state finalists in the Triple A Award competition.
The Triple A Award recognizes students for their achievements in academics, arts and athletics. Each school may select one boy and one girl recipient for its Triple A Award, and then those recipients compete against others at the section level for an invitation to the state banquet in March. There, league officials will announce the four statewide award winners, who each receive four-year $1,000 scholarships.
Prokosch got the news last week that he was selected as the Section 2AA boys winner and is moving on to state.
“I was walking out of my house and I checked my phone quick and I saw an email pop up with the title ‘Triple A Award,’ and I was like, oh gosh,” Prokosch said. “So I looked at it quick and it was really exciting.”
As part of being named a Triple A recipient, Prokosch had to write essays about his experiences in arts and athletics. In one of his essays, he wrote about how when he was younger he felt he didn’t need to participate in choir, but as he got older he had to choose between either a choir or art class. He chose choir and learned he not only enjoyed it, but was also talented enough to be selected for an honors choir his sophomore year.
In his athletic essay, he wrote about how sports have shaped him to be the person he is today, and how they inspired him to give back with volunteer work.
Those essays along with his nomination information were evaluated by representatives from member schools of the Minnesota State High School League, the league’s administrative regions, and a special committee of educators, business leaders and members from the fine arts and athletic communities, and Prokosch was selected to move on to state.
“The email said they liked my form and how I captured my experiences in the paragraphs I wrote,” Prokosch said.
Prokosch will now attend the state banquet and be honored in an on-court ceremony during the Class AA championship game of the boys basketball state tournament. He’ll also find out if he’s one of the four finalists who win a scholarship.