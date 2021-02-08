As more snow begins to accumulate, the Hutchinson Public Works Department reminds residents and commercial snow removal operators that it is a misdemeanor to push snow across or onto a public roadway, in violation of both the city code and state statute.
Not only is it illegal, but dumping or plowing snow onto a roadway can create a slippery area, frozen rut or bump that has the potential to contribute to a motor vehicle or pedestrian crash. According to city code, the city may asses the cost of snow or ice removal against the affected property owner.
To minimize your inconvenience when a snowplow comes along after you've cleared your driveway, the Minnesota Department of Transportation advises shoveling or plowing snow in the same direction as traffic and making a snow collection "pocket.” The snow collected by the plows will accumulate in the "pocket" rather than into the driveway opening.