A good indication the public works department is doing its job is if you don't think about them.
The department does things people don't notice, including snow removal, wastewater treatment, dam maintenance, mosquito control and public event support.
“A lot of this stuff doesn't get noticed too often, or if it does get noticed it's probably getting noticed for the wrong reasons,” Kent Exner, the city's public works director, said.
That's how Exner wants it.
His team takes pride in delivering service “day-in, day-out in a rather seamless, unnoticeable manner,” Exner said.
In total, the department spent $20.1 million last year.
In the area of major improvements, Hutchinson Public Works oversaw reconstruction, sidewalk and trail improvements to Fifth Avenue Southwest/Southeast. They improved intersection safety, trail and overlay at South Grade Road Southwest, worked on the TDK/Uponor roadway on Technology Drive Northeast/West Highland Park Drive Northeast, and finished pond grading, trail work and vegetation as the first phase of the South Central Drainage project.
The department also did plant treatment projects for water and wastewater. Infrastructure maintenance included street repairs and frost damage, trail repairs to Dale Street and South Grade Road, Replay pavement preservation work, maintenance to alleys and parking lots, storm sewer installation, sanitary sewer repair and manhole improvements.
Public Works also completed a T-hangar at the airport.
“That turned out very well,” Exner said.
Public works also added Columbaria niches and perimeter fencing to the cemetery.
The department also invested in vehicles and equipment including a tractor and towed mower, a mechanical street sweeper, a one-ton flatbed truck, two ½-ton work trucks and a scissors lift.
2020 goals:
Public Works work is never finished. Projects for this year include the Main Street Project, something Exner described as “the big one.”
Other projects include sealcoating, adding utility extensions to the Airport Civil Air Patrol site and reconfigure existing water mains to Century Avenue Southeast.
Treatment plant projects include adding high bay lighting, recovery treatment for well 8 and concentrate removal repairing cracks among a list of projects.
But Exner believes he isn't done.
“In the meantime we still have plenty to do,” he said, “from just a capital improvement plan standpoint both at the water and wastewater departments.”
However, in the report Exner says the Main Street project is expected to take the entire construction season, so improvements would be limited.
In 2019, Hutchinson conducted a survey asking citizens to score public works on things such as overall ease of travel, ease of walking, street repair, and snow removal among a list of other categories. Scores for ease of travel by bicycle and by walking, availability of paths and walking trails and street lighting were strong and higher than national benchmarks.
More residents also gave high scores for public parking, street lighting, snow removal, sidewalk maintenance and traffic signal timing last year compared to 2015.
Street repair was only rated positively by a quarter of residents, and about 8 in 10 residents wanted Hutchinson to invest more toward street repair and maintenance. Three-quarters of residents supported a $250,000 property tax increase to fix, repair and upgrade city streets and related infrastructure, with six in 10 supporting a $500,000 tax increase.
“I don't know if it's surprising,” Exner said. “Maybe a little disappointing but street repair and how we scored there … I think we understand maybe a little bit where that's coming from, and some of the private roadways and parking lots and such that are severely deteriorating in this community and how that reflects on us in some peoples' minds."
