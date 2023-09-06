When you hear the words Christian music you may think of worship music you hear in church. But the genre goes beyond worship music and includes popular artists such as Skillet, Lauren Daigle and for KING & COUNTRY.
In an effort to foster unity among the churches in town and introduce uplifting Christian music to a broader audience, the annual Reigndown Christian Music Festival in Hutchinson is gearing up for its third year.
The music festival will be playing at Masonic West River Stage on Sept. 9 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Addition to the music there will be a few booths, inflatables for the kids and food. Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs.
The event, organized by local worship leaders and volunteers, aims to create a positive environment for people of all ages to enjoy music with a message of hope.
Kyler Schenk, one of the event's organizers and a key player in its inception, said, "I was talking with a couple of members of my worship team, and they wanted to find ways to partner with other churches and hold an event where we could play Christian music for younger audiences who may not have exposure to it. It reminded me of Sunshine, a Christian music festival held in the past."
The festival draws inspiration from the discontinued Sunshine festival that was once hosted in Willmar, featuring top Christian bands such as Newsboys and Skillet. However, Sunshine ceased in 2017-2018, leaving a gap in the community.
"We thought, why not create something similar but on a smaller scale in Hutchinson?" Kyler added.
Starting with the Vineyard worship team, Reigndown Festival gradually expanded its lineup to include worship teams from other local churches. Crosspoint, Christ the King, Bear Creek Church and Foundation Church are among the churches involved this year.
"We wanted to bring churches together and incorporate their worship bands into the event. It has also helped create a sense of community among the worship leaders," Schenk said.
The festival's focus is on delivering a diverse range of Christian music to the audience, spanning from traditional worship to contemporary Christian rock.
"We wanted to bring variety to the festival. It's not just about worship music; it's about Christian music as a whole," Schenk said.
The festival aims to attract a broader demographic, including youth, by featuring contemporary Christian bands that might not be typically associated with worship services.
The event's organizers are enthusiastic about their mission to promote unity and positivity.
"We're not trying to convert anyone or make them switch churches. We're just providing an opportunity for people to experience uplifting music and connect with the community," Brittany Buxcel, Reigndown’s co-event planner, said.
The festival has grown organically, relying on community support and volunteer efforts.
"We don't have a budget for it; it's just an idea we wanted to make happen. People have been saying 'yes' to being involved from the beginning," shared Schenk.
Reigndown Festival also plans to collaborate with organizations that align with its message of hope. This year, the event is partnering with "To Be Continued," an organization focused on suicide awareness and prevention.
"Our theme this year is hope, and we thought it would be great to partner with an organization that shares that message," Schenk said.
As Reigndown Festival enters its third year, the organizers are hopeful for its growth and impact.
"We want to keep expanding and bringing more diverse Christian music to the community. It's about creating a space for people to come together and enjoy music that uplifts their spirits," said Buxcel.