Apr. 8, 2021
Reinhold Runke, 64, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Tuesday, April 13, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills, with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. David Markworth. Organist was Nancy Kurth. Soloist was Becky Ulrich singing “The Lord’s Prayer” accompanied by Marsha Kruse. Special music was “Jesus Loves Me” sung by the children of Immanuel Lutheran School, Acoma Township. Congregational hymns were “How Great Thou Art” and “The Strife is O’er, the Battle Done.” Honorary urn bearers were Scott Colombe, Sara Colombe and the Hutchinson Bus Company. Urn bearers were Mark Runke and Tim Runke.
Reinhold Walter Runke was born Dec. 4, 1956, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Walter and Betty (Getz) Runke. Reinhold was baptized as an infant Dec. 23, 1956, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth May 23, 1971, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township, rural Hutchinson. He received his education at St. John’s Lutheran School for eight years, Hutchinson High School for two years, and then Buffalo Lake High School for two years where he graduated with the Class of 1975 and was the class valedictorian. Reinhold furthered his education at Concordia University in St. Paul, for one year. He then transferred to Ridgewater College in Hutchinson where he earned his accounting degree.
Reinhold resided in Boon Lake Township, for most of his life. On April 5, 2003, Reinhold was united in marriage to Carol (Dobberstein) Wettstaedt at St. John’s Lutheran Church. This marriage was united with two stepchildren, Megan and Sarah Wettstaedt. Reinhold and Carol moved to Hutchinson in 2013 and shared 18 years of marriage together.
Reinhold farmed a majority of his life with his dad and uncles. Besides farming, he sampled pea and sweetcorn fields for Seneca, formerly known as Green Giant. He was in charge of a detasseling crew in which they detasseled seed corn. Reinhold was employed at Menards, Shopko and Target in Hutchinson. He took great pride in driving school bus for St. John’s Lutheran School and the Hutchinson School District. Reinhold was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township where he was on the School Board for St. John’s Lutheran School and was a Sunday school teacher for several years. He was also a member of the Boon Lake Township Board, a former member of the Cedar Mills Lions, and a lifetime member of the Cedar Mills Rod and Gun Club. He bowled 10 years for Hutch Fire and Safety and was a member of the Kwik Trip coffee crew.
Reinhold enjoyed playing softball and umpiring, playing cards, fishing, and socializing at birthday parties. He also enjoyed driving around the country and visiting farmers, neighbors and friends. Reinhold was proud to host the annual Memorial Day party for his neighbors and friends. He enjoyed wintering in Florida and traveling with friends. He was proud to be able to travel to Jamaica on a mission trip. Family was very important to Reinhold and he cherished the time spent with them.
Blessed be his memory.
Reinhold is survived by his mother Betty Runke of Hutchinson; wife Carol Runke of Hutchinson; stepchildren, Megan Wettstaedt and Sarah (Jim) Brennan of Rosemount; step-grandchildren, Ben Brennan and Connor Brennan; nephews, Mark Runke and his girlfriend, Taylor Lee, of Stewart, Tim Runke of Coon Rapids, and Scott Colombe of Redwood Falls; niece, Sara Colombe of Hoven, South Dakota; siblings, Darlene Folger of Fridley, Diane (Greg) Colombe of Little Falls, and Donna (Kim) Knacke of Buffalo Lake; mother-in-law Meridee Dobberstein of Buffalo Lake; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Nancy (Bill) VanderVoort of Hector, Brad (Rhonda) Dobberstein of Buffalo Lake, Jean (Charlie) Grimm of Stewart, Jody (Curt) Weis of Bird Island, and Jay (Jenaya) Dobberstein of Normandy Park, Washington; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Reinhold was preceded in death by his father Walter Runke; brother Robert Runke; father-in-law Lea Dobberstein; many aunts and uncles.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.