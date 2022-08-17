The McLeod County Fair is celebrating its 150th anniversary with four days of attractions, exhibits and more. Save the dates Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 18-21, at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. New this year is the pop-up history performances. The McLeod County Fair Foundation partnered with Sod House Theater and the McLeod County Historical Society to develop stories for performers to portray real and fictional characters in short productions. The vignettes feature everything from farming, baking and quilting to the fair/carnival life told by characters dressed in late 1800s costumes to give fair attendees a taste of what life was like during the first year of the County Fair in 1872. Pictured are actors Jack Bonniwell, Tom Nelson and Mary Fyling, who are among those performing during the run of the fair.
Remembering the good old days with pop-up history performances
