Aug. 27, 2019
Ricky J. Hawes, 66, of rural Dassel passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Memorial service was Saturday, Sept. 7, at Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin. Officiating was the Rev. Tom Sovereign. Congregational hymns were "Pass Me Not" and "Sweet Bye and Bye."
Ricky Joe Hawes was born March 7, 1953, in Wayzata, Minnesota. He was the son of Gilbert and Jacqueline (Olson) Hawes. He was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He received his education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with Hutchinson High School Class of 1971.
Ricky resided in his own home at his brother's (Mark) and sister-in-law's (Desiree) rural residence in Dassel since 2002.
Prior to Ricky's retirement, he was employed at Landscape Structures Inc. in Delano for approximately 17 years, along with various other jobs throughout his lifetime. He loved the simple life of country living and the independence of having his own place to call home.
Ricky had many acquaintances over the years and enjoyed being with family and friends. He especially enjoyed attending special events and helping others.
His family will deeply miss his quiet and humble spirit. God's ways are much greater for Ricky. Blessed be his memory.
Ricky is survived by his brothers, Mark Hawes and his wife, Desiree, of Dassel; Dean Hawes and his wife, Judy, of Hutchinson; and Terry Hawes of Winsted; aunt Carol Olson of Nisswa; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ricky was preceded in death by his parents Gilbert and Jacqueline Hawes; nephew Quinton Hawes; and many other relatives.
Arrangements by Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.