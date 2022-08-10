The Roberg family was recognized last week as the 2022 Meeker County Farm Family of the Year by the University of Minnesota.
The Roberg family is a six-generation farm. The farm was started in 1876 by Andrew and Mary Roberg. Throughout the years of operation, their farm has seen many different changes. Starting with chicks, pigs, and dairy cattle is now a crop and turkey raising operation.
Their commitment to agriculture was highlighted — along with one farm family from each county around the state — during FarmFest last week at the Gilfillan Estate near Redwood Falls.
Mary and Andrew Roberg passed their Meeker County farm down to their son, John and his wife, Olive. They had two sons, Dwaine and Howard, who are the second generation on their farm. After farming for several years together, Dwaine and his wife, Elaine, took ownership of the farm. Dwaine raised all the crops, while Elaine milked the cows. They had four kids, Debi, Loren, and twin boys Larry, and Garry.
Garry and Larry both lived on the farm with their wives and kids. Garry married his wife, Fern, and they had five children, Jackie, Angela, Tim, Stacy, and Amy. Larry and his wife, Joyce, have two kids, Jason and Joyce. The fifth-generation to remain actively working on the farm are Tim and his wife, Michele, and Jason and his wife, Cindy.
Jason and Cindy have four children: Weston, Andrea, Leanna, and Nolan. Tim and Michele have four children as well: Mikayla, Grace, Roman, and Luke. Weston is the first person of the 6th generation to be actively farming.
From 1876 to 1991 their farm had chickens, pigs, crops, and dairy cattle. In 1991, Garry and Larry started raising breeder turkeys. After milking dairy cattle for 48 years in 1997, Larry and his wife sold the dairy cows to upscale their turkey and crops operation.
Loren and his wife, Janet, manage the crops, and the family members help with fieldwork. Tim, Jason, Larry, and Weston all manage their own turkey operations. Elaine shows her support by making meals for the family.
The family is heavily involved in their community. Elaine has been involved in Nordland Lutheran Church for many years. Larry has driven a bus for several mission trips and occasionally drives for the ROSE Center in Paynesville, and served on the Paynesville E-Free Church (PEFC) board. Joyce served as church secretary at PEFC.
Cindy serves as part of a homeschool co-op group. Weston was active in sports and is a volunteer coach for Paynesville wrestling. Gary served on the PEFC elder board. Fern served on the Meeker Co-op Round-up board and on the Paynesville School Board. Joyce and Fern were instrumental in starting the Koronis Eager Beavers 4-H Club. Tim and Michele are active in Paynesville school activities, church youth group and mission trips. Tim has coached wrestling at ACGC and Paynesville schools. Loren is on the Paynesville CENEX board. Janet was treasurer of the parish guild of the Assumption Parish in Eden Valley. She is also a Rosary leader and does Eucharistic adoration.
Profiles of all the 2022 farm family of the year honorees and information on the recognition event can be found on the University’s farm family website, extension.umn.edu/farm-families.
Honored families are chosen, one per county, by local University of Minnesota Extension committees based on their demonstrated commitment to their communities and to enhancing and supporting agriculture.
“These farm families are a major driver of Minnesota’s economy and the vitality of Minnesota’s rural communities,” said Bev Durgan, dean of the University of Minnesota Extension. “The University of Minnesota is proud to recognize these farm families for their contributions to agriculture and their communities.”
Along with Farmfest, University units sponsoring the recognition event include the University of Minnesota Extension, Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station, the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences, and the College of Veterinary Medicine.