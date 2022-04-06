Rosanne Hansen has been around Litchfield theater productions for more than two decades, but she’s never been in the role she has taken on this year.
Don’t get the wrong idea. For Hansen, the term “role” is not what one might first think of when it comes to a stage production. She has not spent the past 20-plus years in the spotlight, but rather behind the curtain helping manage actors, props, sound and lighting.
“Backstage is my forte, I guess,” Hansen said. “Most of the time, I’m painting sets and sending out the notices and the rehearsal calendars (to cast members).”
She’s been doing some of those things this spring, too, but they’ve been as much smaller parts of Hansen’s much bigger role as director of Litchfield Community Youth Theatre’s production of “Madagascar — A Musical Adventure Jr.”, which takes the stage this week at Bernie Aaker Auditorium.
“Well, mostly it’s the fact that I’m in charge,” Hansen said when asked how taking on the director duties this year is different from her previous theater duties. “So, everybody’s looking to me for all of the answers. Before, they would come to me to get answers, and some of the time I would have to go somewhere else to get the answer, because I wasn’t in charge and I couldn’t make those decisions. But now, it’s all coming to me, because I have to make the decisions.
“It’s been a good experience,” she added. “It’s just different.”
Hansen is thankful, she said, for her many years of theater experience, which started as a teenager painting sets for a Litchfield Community Theatre production in 2001. She says she didn’t really have a choice but to be involved in theater, given her family’s extensive participation.
“Rebecca (her sister) was in the show, and so my mom’s like, yep, you and Shawn (her brother) are getting involved, you’re going to do this,” she said. “I’m like, OK, so a couple hours a week, I’d be here painting sets.”
Hansen’s path to director of this year’s youth theater production can be traced to her mother, as well. Mary Hansen, who has held a multitude of community theater roles, from actor to director, is a member of Litchfield Community Theatre’s board of directors. She knew Rosanne had an interest in directing at some point, and when Litchfield Community Youth Theatre’s chosen director for this year’s show had to back out, she spoke to her daughter about the opening.
“She was talking to me, and they didn’t have a director yet, this was last year sometime already,” Rosanne said. “I didn’t want the show not to happen, because there’s not a director, so I was, like, maybe. And then somebody else stepped forward, and I said, ‘OK, perfect. That’s just fine. I don’t need to do it.’
“I was still going to help … and then that person backed out, and I’m like, ‘OK, I’ll direct then, I guess,’” Hansen said.
She quickly learned the duties of a director extend far beyond the stage, even far beyond the rehearsal calendar, as LCYT Producer Louise Brooks and Mary Hansen “just kept throwing all these things at me … all these questions, like when do you want auditions, where do you want auditions, who’s on your team … all these things that have to be decided.”
Though not totally prepared for those responsibilities, Hansen said she’s learned quickly, and she’s thankful for her production team, which includes mom, sister Jessica as assistant director, dad Pat and brother Shawn as lighting and sound technicians, in addition to choreographer Amy Toenjes, Sara Dollerschell as music director, as well as other volunteers in support roles.
“It’s been great to have them here,” Hansen said. “Sara and my mom have been directors, too, so they’re all helping with that, too, so it hasn’t been super overwhelming.”
Hansen says her role as director fits well with her “real job” as an elementary art teacher in the Annandale School District. She’s in her fifth year teaching art to kindergarten and first-graders, after having also taught in the Sauk Rapids-Rice and Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted school districts.
Her degree in art has played a valuable role in the work she’s done designing theater sets in the past, and her experience as a teacher helps in relating to the young actors in the youth theater production — though she’s glad most are a bit older than the students she has in eight sections of art she teaches in Annandale.
“So being a teacher is a lot like, or very similar aspect to the relationships and interacting with the individual kids,” she said. “So, it’s like I’m working from 7:30 in the morning ‘til 9 o’clock at night some days, but I get different kids in there.
“But it’s been really fun,” Hansen added. “Seeing them … you get to have them two and half hours a day, four days a week, you get to have a relationship with them. It’s nice to get to know them and know things about them.”
Show auditions took place in late January, and rehearsals began in early February. Since then, Hansen, her production team, and the 40 members of cast and crew, who range in age from about third to 11th grade, have been rehearsing four evenings every week. Though at times hectic, Hansen said she’s enjoyed her first experience as a director and can’t wait to bring the show to live audiences this week.
“Its fun to see it go from an empty stage to this hour-long production,” Hansen said. “It’s just so much fun, and I definitely enjoy working with children. The little kids — kindergarten, first grade art — is my jam. That’s what I love to do. But I don’t think I can handle doing kindergarten-first grade theater. (Working with) the older kids is definitely nice; it gives me a break in my day from working with the really little kids to working with some kids who can do stuff on their own.”