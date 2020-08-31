Aug. 28, 2020
Rose “Rosie” Elsie Ehlers, 93, of Hutchinson, formerly of rural Green Isle, died Friday, Aug. 28, at the Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson. A public visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at the Kolden Funeral Home in Arlington, concluding with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. with the Rev. Eric Rapp. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, masks will be required along with social distancing. A private family funeral and burial service will be at Zion Lutheran Church and Cemetery, rural Green Isle.
Rosie was born April 13, 1927, on her family’s farm in Penn Township, rural Brownton, to Fred and Ida (Otto) Becker. She was baptized April 18, 1927, by Pastor George Diemer, and was confirmed in her faith July 6, 1941 by Pastor Walter E. Diemer both at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Penn Twp., Brownton. She attended District No. 16 Country School in Penn Twp., Brownton. On June 10, 1948, she and Arthur Ehlers were united in marriage by Pastor Kolbert also at St. Matthew’s Church. Rosie and Arthur lived and farmed in rural Green Isle, Sibley County up until Arthur’s passing Nov. 11, 2005. They were blessed with 57 years of marriage. In 2007, Rosie moved to Arlington, then to Glencoe at Millie Beneke Manor, and lastly to Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson.
She is survived by her daughters, Marlys (Donald) Wacker of Glencoe and Marsha (Willard) Kruse of Cosmos; son Wendell Ehlers of Green Isle; former daughter-in-law, Diane (Wayne) Franzeen of Arlington; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Myrtice Becker of New Auburn, and Beverly Becker of Gaylord; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Arthur Ehlers (November of 2005); son, Donnie Ehlers (December of 1991); daughter-in-law, Beverly Ehlers (August of 2011); brothers, Leonard (Esther) Becker, Raymond (Helen) Becker, Halbert Becker, Elmer (Clara) Becker, and Gerhard Becker; twin sister, Linda (Ebert) Schuch; sisters-and brothers-in-law, Oda(Clarence) Comnick and Arlene (Elmer) Burdorf; and sisters-in-law, Melva Becker, Olga (Arthur) Lucht, Gertrude (Clarence) Vinkemeier, and LaVerne (Milo) Erdmann.