Rose Frances Wagner passed away on _______ at ______. Rose was born on March 30, 1931 in Olivia. She was the daughter of Frank and Emma (Chakel) Coufal. She attended school in Bird Island. Rose was united in marriage to James Wagner at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart on Nov. 26, 1949. Their marriage was blessed with five children. Rose’s passions were cooking for her family and gardening. She also enjoyed going to dances.
Rose leaves behind her daughter Carol (Roger) Zeimen of Princeton; sons, Brice (Karen) Wagner of Hutchinson, Richard (Carol) Wagner of Dassel, Keith Wagner of Cokato, and Brian (Taci) Wagner of Hutchinson. She also was the grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband James; and daughter-in-law Mary Wagner.