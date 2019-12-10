Dec. 5, 2019
Roselyn "Roz" Luff, 81, passed away Dec. 5, at her home in Litchfield. Service was Tuesday, Dec. 10, at First Lutheran Church with Pastor Tom Evenson officiating. Friends and family gathered prior to the service at the church for visitation.
Roselyn Lucile Luff, daughter of Guy and Lucile (Bartels) Miller, was born June 10, 1938, in Germania Township, Minnesota. She grew up near Clarissa and graduated from high school there. Roz worked at Consolidated Freightways for 31 years. Roz loved being a part of her church and was an active member of First Lutheran Church. She also volunteered at Ripley School. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, playing cards and dominoes. She was competitive and enjoyed winning against any opponent.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen Casper of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, Amy Pitann of Ham Lake and Joyce (Adam) Dering of Zimmerman; grandchildren, Megan, Brandon, Brittany, Tyler, Cade and Lila; and great-grandson Gage.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son Steven; three brothers; and a sister.
