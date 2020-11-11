Nov. 3, 2020
Russell R. Nelson, 89, of Hutchinson, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. The Rev. Scott Grorud officiated. Organist was Austin Willhite. Congregational hymns were "Softly and Tenderly," "Just As I Am," "Here I Am, Lord" and "Because He Lives." Urn bearers were Galen Plath, Joel Plath and Jeff Plath. Military honors were by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Russell Robert Nelson was born on Oct. 11, 1931, in Hutchinson. He was the son of August and Marie (Rasmussen) Nelson. Russell was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at Faith Lutheran Church. He received his education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1949.
Russell entered active military service in the United States Navy on Dec. 29, 1950, in Minneapolis. He received an honorable discharge on Nov. 2, 1954, in Long Beach, California, and achieved the rank of SK3.
On Jan. 17, 1953, Russell was united in marriage to Doris Rotzien at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with three children, Chris, Randy and Diane. Russell and Doris resided in Hutchinson. They shared 67 years of marriage.
Russell was employed at Shopko as a manager for 15 years.
Russell enjoyed reading, playing cards, duck hunting in his youth and spending time at the cabin at Maple Lake. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 96 in Hutchinson and the 40&8.
Russell passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 89 years. Blessed be his memory.
Russell is survived by his wife Doris Nelson of Hutchinson; children, Chris Nelson of Deephaven, Randy (Linda) Nelson of Silver Lake, Diane (Bob) Thorstenson of Cape Coral, Florida; grandchildren, Derek Thorstenson of Salt Lake City, Utah, Paul Thorstenson of Titusville, Florida; many other relatives and friends.
Russell is preceded in death by his parents, August and Marie Nelson; sister, Lorraine Barrick and her husband, Ralph; stepmother Helen Nelson.