Driving a car means maintaining independence for many older adults. Driving allows you to shop, see friends and family, keep up with medical appointments, and avoid social isolation. But sometimes staying safe behind the wheel as you age can be a challenge.
To keep your skills as sharp as possible, consider following these suggestions from local police services and the experts at the American Geriatrics Society, healthcare professionals dedicated to improving the health, independence, and qualify of life of older people:
Check your eyesight to keep it as sharp as possible by getting a complete annual eye exam once you turn 60. Test yourself to monitor your vision:
- Do you have problems reading street signs?
- Are you having difficulty seeing road or pavement markings, curbs, or other vehicles or pedestrians, especially at dawn, dust and nighttime?
- Is glare from oncoming headlights making it hard to see when driving at night?
Assess your physical fitness to drive by asking yourself:
- Can I comfortably turn my neck to see over my shoulder when I change lanes?
- Can I easily move my foot from the gas pedal to the brake? Can I easily turn the steering wheel?
- During the past year, have I fallen one or more times?
- Do I regularly walk more than a block a day?
- Can I raise my arms above my shoulders?
Heather King, regional transportation resource coordinator for Mid-Minnesota Development Commission, had ideas for what concerned family members should look for.
“It's pretty common for people to experience small accidents and hopefully not fatal accidents,” King said. “But as eyesight and hearing starts to go, and slower reaction times, people are more apt to be driving over the curb or not stopping in a timely manner at a yellow light, or waiting a long time when the light turns green.”
King said another sign was watching how older drivers may move through traffic in ways different then the expectations of people around them.
Perform a reality check on your attention span and reaction time:
- Are you overwhelmed by signs, traffic signals, and car and pedestrian traffic, especially at busy intersections?
- Does it seem harder to merge into traffic on the highway?
- Do you take any medications that make you sleepy, dizzy, or confused?
- Do you feel less confident about driving at highway speeds?
- Do you react slowly to cars entering your roadway, or to cars that have slowed or stopped in front of you?
Pay attention to changes and warnings:
- Have your friends or family members expressed worries about you driving?
- Have you ever gotten lost on familiar routes or forgotten how to get to familiar destinations?
- Has a police officer pulled you over to warn you about your driving?
- Have you been ticketed for your driving, had a near miss, or a crash in the last three years?
- Has your healthcare provider warned you to restrict or stop driving?
Consider getting a professional driving assessment.
If you've experienced driving problems like these or are worried about your ability to be a safe driver, consider getting a professional assessment of your skills.
Hutchinson Police Chief Tom Gifferson encouraged it.
“If a family member starts to notice things like that, they can contact the police department,” Gifferson said.
Notifying the police beforehand is a precaution in preventing something more serious.
“Law enforcement gets involved with the driver examination as a result of a crash or something like that that we've been called to,” Gifferson said. “And then we would talk to the driver at that time and then, if we determine that an examination needs to be done, then we can send that request in as well.”
Litchfield Police Chief Patrick Fank echoed Gifferson's sentiment.
“Now if it's their ability to drive, it's got to be specific things,” Fank said. “It's gotta be a medical, it's gotta be a physical disabilities, and it's gotta be something that's documented that's affected their ability to drive. With those items, we would suggest that they contact us or go directly to the driver's evaluation and contact the state directly, but with us we would get the information — and we would actually have to have first-hand knowledge of it, otherwise we would ask a family member to fill out the information and they would actually be the one supplying the information: the name. Because if we get an anonymous complaint from a family member that says they're doing this without having us being officers there's nothing we can do.”
Occupational therapists trained as driving rehabilitation specialists can evaluate your driving skills and strengths, as well as any physical, visual, and cognitive challenges you may face. They can also evaluate your ability to operate a vehicle safely and, if needed, recommend ways to reduce your risks.
Driving rehabilitation specialists are trained to evaluate older drivers for:
- Muscle strength, flexibility, and range of motion
- Coordination and reaction time
- Judgment and decision-making skills
- Ability to drive with special devices that adapt your vehicle to your needs
The specialist may recommend ways for you to drive more safely after the evaluation. Suggestions may include getting special equipment for your car or helping you sharpen your skills.
Gifferson recommended using an individual's physician.
“In that case, if it's just something that gradually is occurring and they're noticing, I would actually advise them to maybe get a hold of the individual's physician because there may be something else going on that they can take care of.
“There have been times where family members will come to the police department, and again we're going to make that recommendation that they need to see a physician first," Gifferson said. "But there have been times where we've gone ahead and filled out that form based on what the family is telling us.”
Fank said the Litchfield Police Department would refer older drivers to their normal outlets.
Not sure how to find a driving rehabilitation specialist? Talk to your healt care provider or contact the American Occupational Therapy Association for a directory. You can also visit the AGS's public education website: healthinaging.org/driving-safety for more safe driving resources for older adults and caregivers.
And when driving is no longer an option, King is ready to help.
“At some point people age out of being able to drive, and usually are kind of left in the dark with 'what does that mean for them, and how can they get help with the transportation they still need,'" she said.
King's program teaches older people about their options and walks with them as older people learn to use different ways to get around.
“Age-related physical and mental changes can affect your ability to drive safely. If you're alert to these changes and manage them carefully, you may be able to continue driving safely for some time," the American Geriatrics Society said.