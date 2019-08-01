Saints Field in Dassel will help host the 2019 Minnesota Baseball Association Class B and C State Tournament, and volunteers are needed.
Dassel is one of three hosts along with Delano and Maple Lake. A total of 16 Class B and 48 Class C teams will compete for state titles over 10 days during three weeks. After almost 70 games, the tourney culminates with championship games on Labor Day.
Dassel is scheduled to host 13 games for the Class B and C tournaments, and the Saints are looking for help with several jobs such as gate workers, parking, apparel sales, concessions and team hosts.
Visit timetosignup.com/dc2019 to volunteer.
— Dassel-Cokato Enterprise Dispatch