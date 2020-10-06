There are two- and four-year seats available for candidates this year. Why did you choose to run for a four-year seat?
I am interested in making an impact on the relationship between the School Board and the staff at ISD 423. To change the perception from adversarial to cooperative will take time. My hope is that I can see the fruits of that work within the four-year term.
What do you see as the most important issue for the School Board to get right in the next few years for Hutchinson Public Schools?
The School District will be going through many changes in the coming years as buildings are constructed and renovated. I also presume we will find areas where children's needs are not being met as the district navigates in-person, hybrid and distance learning during this pandemic. These changes will take creative ideas and persistence so that the needs of students and teachers are met.
Should Hutchinson Public Schools try to retain as many students as possible who might otherwise seek alternatives such as the Post-Secondary Enrollment Option or online school? If so, what should be done to bolster current offerings?
I believe that looking into the community to see where professionals — physicians, mechanics, chefs, bankers, electricians, engineers and so on — can work with students in areas of interest will spark a desire to join clubs or attend specific classes. These opportunities can teach students some real-world skills or excite them about a career. We simply have to ask our students what they want. Our students have many ideas and more curiosity than we realize. Post-Secondary Enrollment is critically important considering the cost of college, and we should encourage it for the benefit of our youth.
The Hutchinson School Board recently discussed the possibility of increasing board member compensation from $3,500 a year in order to maintain a healthy pool of candidates. Do you believe the compensation should be increased? Why or why not?
It is apparent by the number of candidates running for School Board that we have a community interested in serving the district. The time commitment is significantly more than one meeting a month, as many believe. Fair compensation should be given, and I trust the current board to make that decision.
Hutchinson Public Schools are moving forward with projects to renovate West Elementary and Park Elementary following a $28.8 million bond referendum in 2019. Do you believe upgrades to these buildings are essential? If so, what are the top priorities? If not, why?
Over the 13 years I have had children attend Park Elementary, it had been apparent that changes needed to be made. Since moving to Hutchinson in 2002, I have voted four times to pass the School Board referendums. Our students need great teachers, excellent curriculum, and buildings that are safe.