The Hutchinson Senior Center at the Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S., is offering the following AARP Smart Driver 4-hour refresher courses:
- Wednesday, Feb. 1, noon-4 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 1, noon-4 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 5, noon-4 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 3, noon-4 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 7, noon-4 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 5, noon-4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 2, noon-4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 6, noon-4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 4, noon-4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 1, noon-4 p.m.
- No class during December
The fee is $23 for AARP members and $28 for non-AARP members. Register by visiting the Hutchinson Senior Center or calling 320-234-5656.