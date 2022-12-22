The Hutchinson Senior Center at the Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S., is offering the following AARP Smart Driver 4-hour refresher courses: 

  • Wednesday, Feb. 1, noon-4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, March 1, noon-4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, April 5, noon-4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, May 3, noon-4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 7, noon-4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 5, noon-4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 2, noon-4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 6, noon-4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 4, noon-4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 1, noon-4 p.m.
  • No class during December

The fee is $23 for AARP members and $28 for non-AARP members. Register by visiting the Hutchinson Senior Center or calling 320-234-5656.

