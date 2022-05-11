Emmy Haataja, Anna Holcombe

 STAFF PHOTOS BY BRENT SCHACHERER

Parents: Rona and Tony Holcomb

Sports participated in: Tennis, Hockey and before I moved to Litchfield, lacrosse.

What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year? Being nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year is a great honor. Sports have always been a part of my life, and it is awesome that I am being recognized for athletics alongside academics.

Personal athletic highlight: Scoring the winning goal against Waconia for us (hockey).

What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School? Being able to move to a new community and be able to participate in two sports has been a great experience, and I have learned many things. Everyone has been so welcoming and happy that I am on their team. It just shows what kind of athletes and people of Litchfield High School are.

Who's the teammate you most admire? Why? I admire all of my teammates, but I especially admire Adriana Iverson. She was the first person who made me feel welcome to be on her team. She is a very hard worker and always gives 100% at games and practices.

Any athletic plans after high school? As of now, no.

