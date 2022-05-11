Parents: Justin and Chelsea Brown
Sports participated in: The sports I have participated in throughout high school have been diving, gymnastics, track and field, and golf.
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Scholar Athlete of the Year? It is an honor to be nominated, because I value the opportunities that have been granted to me that revolve around sports, activities and academics. I understand that hard work is rewarding, and the lessons I have learned throughout my career as a student-athlete will help me navigate my life moving forward.
Personal athletic highlight: My personal athletic highlight individually would be placing fifth at sections for pole vault my freshman year of high school, and my highlight team-wise would be breaking the gymnastics team school record my senior year.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School? The most important thing I have learned from participating in athletics at LHS is being able to work and compete in team settings. Building relationships with my teammates has been incredibly important throughout my high school athletic career because it has allowed me to work with others and create lasting friendships.
Who's the teammate you most admire? Why? The teammates I have most admired throughout my high school sports careers have been Raina Kaping and Liv Holmgren in gymnastics, because they were the most positive and uplifting teammates I got to compete with, and they are always fearless and willing to try new things.
Any athletic plans after high school? After high school, I do not plan to participate in sports, but I would love to coach gymnastics and get into Crossfit in college.