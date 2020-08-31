GIRLS TENNIS
Mound Westonka 5, Hutchinson 2 (Aug. 25)
Singles — 1. Kate Velander over Maggie Eckhart (H) 6-4, 6-3; 2. Savannah Paul over Ellie Peterson (H) 6-1, 6-0; 3. Hannah Ladwig (H) over Sara Funderburk 6-4, 6-1; 4. Ellen Pruitt over Claire Schweim (H) 6-2, 6-2
Doubles — 1. Grace Peterson/Coco Sir over Paige Telecky/Ellie Campbell (H) 6-2, 1-6, 6-4; 2. Avarie Peterson/Erica Eckhart (H) over Ellerie Anderson/Avery Finck 6-4, 6-3; 3. Taylor Leonard/Lauren Hildahl over Lindsey Gillman/Stella Docken (H) 7-5, 6-3
Hutchinson 4, Holy Family 3 (Aug. 27)
Singles — 1. Ally Agerland (HF) over Maggie Eckhart 6-4, 6-1; 2. Claire Foley (HF) over Ellie Campbell 7-5, 7-5; 3. Hannah Ladwig (H) over Aria McNeely 6-3, 6-3; 4. Emma Murphy (HF) over Kylie Lindersmith 6-4, 6-1
Doubles — 1. Paige Telecky/Ellie Campbell (H) over Lauren Taylor/Julia Baskfield 6-4, 6-0; 2. Avarie Peterson/Erica Eckhart (H) over Sydney Linn/Averi Ahmann 6-2, 6-0; 3. Claire Schweim/Lauren Nelson (H) over Ella Knutson/Justina Valentini 6-3, 6-4
GIRLS SOCCER
Watertown-Mayer 4, Hutchinson-Glencoe-Silver Lake 0 (Aug. 27)
Watertown-Mayer… 2 2 — 4
Hutchinson……….. 0 0 — 0
Hutch stats:
Shots on goal — Ellie Ketcher 2, Mirana Castillo 1
Saves — Miranda Litzau 10
BOYS SOCCER
Hutchinson-Glencoe-Silver Lake 5, Big Lake 1 (Aug. 28)
Hutch-GSL... 5
Big Lake...... 1
Hutch stats:
Goals — Eddie Tristan, Miguel Anderson, Jordan Pacheco, Aidan Young, Austin Lang
Assists — Cole Forcier, Pacheco, Damien Silus, Treyton Card
CROSS COUNTRY
Mound Westonka Triangular (Aug. 27)
Girls results — 1. Hutchinson 28, 1. Mound Westonka/Holy Family 28
Medalist — Isabelle Schmitz (H) 16:02.3
Hutch results (15 runners) — 1. Schmitz 16:02.3, 6. Morgan Dean 20:26.1, 8. Maddy Steintl 21:53.5, 9. Ava Bjorngjeld 22:01.1, 12. Ella Froning 23:02.2, 13.Corina Powell 23:21.5, 15. Kylie Luedtke 24:20.9
Boys results — 1. Mound Westonka 32, 2. Holy Family 43, 3. Hutchinson 49
Medalist — Jaden Lorenz (HF) 13.54
Hutch results (18 runners) — 2. Mason Getz 15:04, 9. Cameron Wagner 16:36, 11. Riley Yerks 17:06, 13. Micah Schmitz 18:02, 14. Tyson Farley 18:40, 17. Tanner Sperl 20:46, 18. Noah Sturges 21:38
