Oct. 9, 2021
Scott Edward Markgraf, 63, of Stewart, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, at his home in Stewart. Funeral service was Monday, Oct. 18, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stewart, with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Mahlon Bekedam and the Rev. Robert Lehner officiated. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Eulogist/obituary by Beverly Steberg. Special music by Sisters By Grace performing "I Believe" and "Silent Night." Congregational hymns were "Amazing Grace" and "On Eagle's Wings." Honorary casket bearers were Kirsten, Braeden and Eli Albrecht. Casket bearers were Rodney Markgraf, Jonathan Maiers, Mike Hansen, Jason Pierce, Scott Wawrzyniak, John Wangen, Mike Klabunde and Mike Hahn.
Scott Markgraf was born Jan. 19, 1958, in Hutchinson. He was the son of John Edward and Sylvia Mae (Klabunde) Markgraf. Scott was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stewart. He received his education in Stewart and was a graduate with the Stewart High School Class of 1976. He then began farming right out of high school and worked in construction for about eight years. Scott later became a maintenance worker for the city of Stewart for the past almost nine years.
Scott was a longtime resident of Stewart and worked as a maintenance supervisor for the city. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stewart.
Scott, also known by many as "Maddog" enjoyed farming for the Klammers', Melbergs' and Maiers' farms. He enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings every Sunday, going snowmobiling, playing buck at every family gathering, and going to the Arlington Raceway with his kids and friends. Scott never missed a sporting event for his kids and was always known as the loudest fan in the crowd. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren; giving them rides in the tractor and teaching them how to shoot BB guns.
Blessed be his memory.
Scott is survived by his children, Abby Albrecht and her husband Josh, of Hutchinson, Zachary Markgraf and his wife Rachel, of Hutchinson, and Emily Markgraf of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Kirsten, Braeden and Eli Albrecht; siblings, Lee Markgraf and his wife Gwen, of Stewart, and Joyce Markgraf of Stewart; mother Sylvia Markgraf of Stewart; many other relatives and friends.
Scott was preceded in death by his father John Markgraf; and grandparents, John Sr. and Elizabeth Markgraf, and Otto and Minnie Klabunde.
Arrangements by Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.