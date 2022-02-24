Scott D. Wacker, 50, of Glencoe, passed away Sunday Feb. 20, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester. Funeral service was Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Green Isle Township, Sibley County, with interment following at the church cemetery. Arrangements were with Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
