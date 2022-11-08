Ho, ho ho, let’s talk about Christmas show produced by the FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato. Take a big breath ... the title is “The Butterfingers Angel, Mary and Joseph, Herod the Nut, and the Slaughter of Twelve Hit Carols in a Pear Tree.”
Author William Gibson tells the story of Mary and Joseph and the birth of Jesus from a fresh and richly creative point of view. He combines a series of deftly constructed short scenes, traditional Christmas music, and often antic characterizations into a wholly original theater piece. The flow of the action follows the Biblical recounting, but is enhanced by a tree, a sheep and a donkey who talk; a beguiling Mary who had heretofore decided that men and marriage were not for her; a suddenly cautious Joseph who now contends that he is too old for his intended; and a flustered boy-angel who directs the action from a promptbook and manages to get only the most strangled, bleating sounds from his trumpet. But, through all the lively and resourceful happenings, the true significance of the occasion is never lost, and the underlying mood and spirit of reverence is, if anything, enhanced and made new by the distinctive approach of this joyful and unique retelling.
Directed by David Metcalf, six performances are scheduled:
- 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, and Dec. 16-17, and
- 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.
All performances are at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. S. Tickets are $15 and available by calling the History Center at 320-275-3077 or online at tinyurl.com/2833f5bs.
For those who like to plan ahead, the FungusAmongus Players will produce "Night of One Acts" in February 2023 at the Dassel History Center, with the summer show: "The Secret Garden, the Musical" the last two weekends in July 2023 at the Dassel-Cokato Performing Arts Center.
Watch for more news about upcoming auditions and productions at www.fungusamongusplayers.org or the troupe's Facebook page.
LITCHFIELD CHRISTMAS SHOW
Val Chellin is directing "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." It tells the story of six misfit children who volunteer to star in their town's Sunday school Christmas pageant, and end up teaching the town the true meaning of Christmas.
Performances are 7-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, at Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield. For more information or tickets, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.