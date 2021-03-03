It has been almost a year since the Hutchinson Senior Center, housed at the Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S., hosted activities and events for older adults. The good news is that with the number of COVID-19 cases dropping, the Senior Center has reopened. However, it's not exactly business as usual.
For the safety of participants and staff members, the following restrictions are required for anyone attending programs:
- masks must be worn at all times
- social distancing whenever possible
- no food may be brought in to share with others
- no beverages will be served but you may bring individual beverage bottles
- hand sanitizers will be available throughout the center, along with sanitary wipes
For a list of activities see 55+ Living in this issue, subscribe to The Senior Newsletter or call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656.