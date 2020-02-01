Lutheran Social Service Senior Nutrition programs offer a warm meal, time to socialize, an opportunity to see friends and make new ones.
The social services agency manages many senior dining sites in McLeod and Meeker counties. The sites are open to people age 60 or older and their guests on a donation basis and anyone at full price. Reservations usually must be made by noon the day before.
Lutheran Social Service also provides home-delivered meals for adults age 60 or older who are home-bound and unable to prepare their own meals. Meals are typically delivered Monday-Friday. However frozen meals are available for weekends, holidays and other closure days.
SENIOR CENTERS, DINING SITES & HOME-DELIVERED MEALS
BROWNTON
- Brownton Senior Dining, 310 Second Ave. N., Brownton; 320-328-4181; meals are served at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday.
COKATO
- Cokato Senior Dining: Cokato Apartments I, 440 Second St. N., Cokato; 612-834-5081; meals are served at noon Monday through Friday.
- Cokato Home-Delivered Meals are provided by Cokato Charitable Trust, 182 Sunset Ave. N.W., Cokato; 320-286-2158. Healthy and wholesome meals are home-delivered seven days a week.
COSMOS
- Cosmos Home-Delivered Meals are provided by Lutheran Social Service through Mugshots, 100 Astro Blvd. E., Cosmos: 320-877-7525.
DASSEL
- Dassel Senior Citizens, Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N., Dassel; 320-275-3077; gather 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.
- Dassel Senior Dining: Lakeside Health Care, 439 William Ave. E., Dassel; 320-275-3308; meals are served at noon Monday through Friday. Lutheran Social Service provides home-delivered meals.
EDEN VALLEY
- Eden Valley Senior Dining: Eden Valley Civic Center, 171 Cossairt Ave., Eden Valley; 320-453-8375; meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lutheran Social Service provides home-delivered meals.
GLENCOE
- Glencoe Senior Citizens: Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E., Glencoe; 320-864-3650; older adults meet at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Lunch is served at 2 p.m.
- Glencoe Senior Dining: Millie Beneke Manor, 1319 Greeley Ave. N., Glencoe; 320-864-5728; meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday. Lutheran Social Service provides home-delivered meals.
GROVE CITY
- Grove City Senior Dining: South Grove Square, 200 South Ave., Grove City; 320-857-2274; meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday. Home-delivered meals also are available.
HUTCHINSON
- Hutchinson Hot Meals on Wheels: To receive meals: Call the Hutchinson Area Hot Meals on Wheels line at 320-484-4570. If it is answered by voicemail, leave a name and telephone number and your call will be returned. Meals are provided by Hutchinson Health. Noon meals are delivered Monday-Friday.
- Hutchinson Senior Center: Hutchinson Event Center, Plaza 15, 1005 Highway 15 S., Hutchinson; hours are 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 320-234-5656 or online at bit.ly/2u6PnUX.
- Senior Dining: LSS Noon Meals are served at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson; 320-587-6029; gather from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bingo is from 10 to 11 a.m., meals at 11:15 a.m. Call by 6 a.m. the day before to make a reservation. Lutheran Social Service provides home-delivered meals.
- Senior Dining: LSS Noon Meals are served at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., Hutchinson; 320-587-2559; meals are served at noon Monday- Friday. Lutheran Social Service provides home-delivered meals.
LITCHFIELD
- Litchfield Meals on Wheels are provided by provided by Ecumen. Noon meals are delivered daily; 320-373-6624.
- Litchfield Senior Dining: LSS Noon Meals are served at the Litchfield Civic Arena, 900 Gilman Ave. N., Litchfield; 320-693-6318; activities at 10:45 a.m., dinner at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday.
SILVER LAKE
- Silver Lake Senior Dining: Silver Lake Auditorium, 308 Main St. W., Silver Lake; 320-327-2621; meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday. Lutheran Social Service provides home-delivered meals.
STEWART
- Stewart Senior Dining: Stewart Community Center, 551 Prior St., Stewart; 320-562-2730; meals are served at 11:15 a.m. Monday-Friday.
WATKINS
- Watkins Senior Dining: St. Anthony Manor Apartments, 131 Church St., Watkins; 320-764-5615; meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday, with activities. Lutheran Social Service provides home-delivered meals.
WINSTED
- Winsted Senior Dining: Linden Wood Apartments, 215 Linden Ave. W., Winsted; 320-485-4303; meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday. Seniors meet at 9 a.m. Tuesdays for bingo. Lutheran Social Service provides home-delivered meals.