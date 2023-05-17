A grand pipe organ concert and pizza — together? Not your normal music opportunity in Hutchinson.
Dr. Charles H. Luedtke, former professor of music at Martin Luther College, New Ulm — and church musician — hopes to pique the community’s interest with his “Pipes and Pizza” concert Sunday at Peace Lutheran Church. The one-hour program includes works of J.S. Bach with the opening number being his Toccato and Fugue in d minor (BWV 565), a piece made famous in old horror movies (“Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” 1931, and “The Black Cat,” 1934) and Disney’s “Fantasia,” along with other pieces that were on Felix Mendelssohn’s historic all-Bach organ recital in 1840, as well as works from two American composers. Congregational hymns also are planned, with the audience encouraged to sing along with Dr. Luedtke interspersed throughout the program.
The concert will be followed by free pizza provided by the church in the Peace Center.
Luedtke lived in Hutchinson his first years of his life. Attending Peace Lutheran Church in his younger years inspired his interest in the organ.
“I remember walking into the sanctuary (as a young child) and being fascinated by the keyboard and pipes,” he said. “I didn’t connect that the musical sound and instrument were all one until later.”
Luedtke continued his interest in organ when his family moved to Minneapolis. His family attended Pilgrim Lutheran Church there just when the church was installing its reed organ. The organ was hidden behind curtains. Luedtke fell in love with the sound.
Like most organists, Luedtke began piano lessons first, age 7 in his case. His first piano teacher came to their home. Piano wasn’t his passion. He begged for organ lessons and an organ in the home. His parents said “no” to the second request.
Luedtke saw an ad in the paper for a reed organ for $40. He decided to begin saving his 50-cent allowance to purchase the organ. When he got his $40, he bought the organ, and his parents put it in the basement of their home. His piano teacher had him play 15 minutes on the piano and 15 minutes on the organ. Luedtke’s mother thought her son could get more in-depth instruction from a different teacher.
At 14, Luedtke began organ and piano lessons with the organist at Pilgrim Lutheran. There he received lessons on a pipe organ.
Eventually, the church teacher moved away and recommended that Luedtke study at MacPhail Center for Music. He did for a year until that teacher moved away. Throughout this time, Luedtke as a teenager also began playing at his church, beginning with one service and later all three services each week when the other organist decided he didn’t want to do it anymore.
The MacPhail teacher suggested Luedtke study with Dr. Paul Manz, a renowned organist at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in St. Paul and professor and chair of the Division of Fine Arts at Concordia College, St. Paul. Luedtke studied with Manz through high school.
Luedtke went on to get his bachelor’s and masters degrees in English at the University of Minnesota. He thought he was going to be an English teacher.
In 1964, Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm had an opening for a professor of music. Luedtke saw it and talked about it with his parents.
“My mom told me not to look into it. She said, ‘Music is the first thing they’ll cut if they run into difficulties!’” Luedtke remembered.
He continued his time at graduate school, but he kept thinking about the opportunity in New Ulm.
When he graduated, his professors told him to apply for the position in New Ulm which hadn’t been filled yet. Luedtke did and was accepted, agreeing to a one-year trial.
That turned into 41 years. He also added band — he played baritone from junior high through college — and most of the music theory classes.
“I just didn’t teach music ed classes,” he says.
Luedtke completed his doctoral studies in 1988 at the Eastman School of Music, University of Rochester, New York.
He retired in 2005, taking on part-time jobs with the New Ulm hospitality industry, from which he has also just retired this year.
He has been an active church organist in New Ulm and Winthrop. He was a member of the American Organist Guild. His students regularly received first place awards in their competitions. He was a consultant when the organ committee at Peace Lutheran Church was looking for its organ, encouraging them to consider the J.W. Walker & Sons Co., from which the church ended up purchasing. He is looking to move to Hutchinson and has become a member of Peace Lutheran Church.
The concert was an idea he thought of this past year. He approached another church in a different community about it, but it was not embraced. However, when talking to Dr. Joan Dixon, music director at Peace Lutheran, Luedtke says, she enthusiastically said, “Yes.” They’ve been coordinating it since.
“We are very excited to have Dr. Luedtke perform on our organ for this concert,” Dixon said. “It will be an enjoyable treat.”
So will the pizza, afterward.