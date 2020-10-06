There are two- and four-year seats available for candidates this year. Why did you choose to run for a four-year seat?
In the next four years I am hoping to be a good example for my children and community youth as they evolve into our next generation of leaders. I want to be more involved and I have three children in the Hutchinson School District currently. I want to be involved in the brainstorming and evaluation process at ISD 423.
What do you see as the most important issue for the School Board to get right in the next few years for Hutchinson Public Schools?
I feel the community isn’t knowledgeable about what issues the School Board faces. I would like to play a role in creating transparency between the School Board and community. I can create a forum, and we can see our community get involved. I would like to see our community excited and more involved in our children’s education and decisions made around their education.
Should Hutchinson Public Schools try to retain as many students as possible who might otherwise seek alternatives such as the Post-Secondary Enrollment Option or online school? If so, what should be done to bolster current offerings?
I think we need to look at this from the angle of what is best for the children. The answer for this question isn’t the instant gratification option that offers money or more students. The answer to this tough question is to do what is right for the students and more beneficial for them to be successful, whether that’s online, at Hutchinson High School or Post-Secondary.
The Hutchinson School Board recently discussed the possibility of increasing board member compensation from $3,500 a year in order to maintain a healthy pool of candidates. Do you believe the compensation should be increased? Why or why not?
I didn’t know the School Board was a paid position when I decided to get involved. I honestly believe it should be a volunteer position. For this reason, I do not believe the compensation should be increased.
Hutchinson Public Schools are moving forward with projects to renovate West Elementary and Park Elementary following a $28.8 million bond referendum in 2019. Do you believe upgrades to these buildings are essential? If so, what are the top priorities? If not, why?
Upgrades are absolutely essential. I reached out to local families asking what their concerns were, and it was unanimous. We need to start by offering better cooling and ventilation options. In light of the recent pandemic, we should be more determined than ever to provide a healthy environment for all children and staff.