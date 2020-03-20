Shirley E. Kisling, 90, of Sartell, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Due to the current health crisis, a private family service was Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. A Celebration of Life for Shirley will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
