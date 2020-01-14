Fourteen members of the Hutchinson Figure Skating Association showcased their skills on ice Sunday during 2020 exhibition show at Burich Arena in Hutchinson.
Emceed by Andrea Schwartz, the HFSA coach, the event was for the girls to showcase what they have been working on all season for the home crowd. It was a precursor to the upcoming “Blue Mound Ice Crystal Classic” in Luverne Jan. 17-19.
Following this weekend’s competition, the skaters will have three more competitions this year: Feb. 7-9 in Blaine, March 7-8 in St. Louis Park, and the World Team Championship July 20-25 in Blaine.
Hutchinson’s annual skating show is also scheduled for Feb. 29-March 1.
— Vinny Harvieux