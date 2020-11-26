Small Business Saturday — Nov. 28 — is happening. While it might look a bit different than past years the message remains the same — to shop local and support small businesses. To help, the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism’s “elves,” which includes Chamber board members, thinkLOCAL committee members and Hutchinson Ambassadors will distribute more than $4,000 in gift cards.
“During this unique historical period of time, our support of local businesses is what will keep our businesses open,” said Mary Hodson, president of the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. “These are the businesses who support youth activities, donate to dozens if not hundreds of nonprofits, and create vitality in our community. We are a regional destination and our local businesses are key to the success and hospitality we enjoy.”
Americans often head to large retailers the day after Thanksgiving for Black Friday discounts, then go online for Cyber Monday sales. The Saturday between these two shopping days has come to be known as Small Business Saturday.
American Express launched Small Business Saturday in 2010. It encouraged people to support small, local businesses.
The theme caught on, and the message sunk in with shoppers.
In 2011, the U.S. Senate officially recognized the day. In 2012, every state in the union championed Small Business Saturday.
By 2013, more than 1,450 communities became involved with individuals and local organizations pledging to support the day.
In 2014, an estimated $14.3 billion was spent at small, independent businesses on Small Business Saturday.
In 2015, 95 million people embraced the day and shopped at small businesses nationwide, according to American Express.
In 2019, shoppers came together to support their local communities more than ever. The 10th annual Small Business Saturday hit a record high with an estimated $19.6 billion in reported spending.
“Small Business Saturday plays a key role in driving customer traffic and growing revenue for our 28 million independent businesses during the important holiday retail season,” said Maria Contreras-Sweet, former administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration.
“By shopping local and small, the majority of the money stays within the community,” she continued. “Small business owners and Main Street businesses are the fabric of our daily lives. They have energy and passion for what they do, and when we support small businesses, jobs are created and local communities preserve their unique culture.”
The Small Business Administration provides small business owners with access to counseling services, capital to grow or start their business, and a connection to the federal marketplace and corporate supply chain.
More than anything, Contreras-Sweet said, these entrepreneurs need customers. “Small Business Saturday also provides us an opportunity to honor and celebrate the hardworking men and women that are creating jobs and fueling the economy in their local neighborhoods.”
Shopping at small retailers benefits the community, according to the Litchfield Area Chamber of Commerce. If every local consumer spent an additional $10 per week with a local business, their community would see more than $6.2 million in local economic growth.
The Hutchinson Economic Development Authority recognizes downtown Hutchinson as an essential part of the city’s economy. The Hutchinson EDA, Hutchinson City Council and Hutchinson Downtown Association have put an emphasis on revitalizing and enhancing the downtown. Since 2003, more than $12 million in public and private investments have been made in downtown Hutchinson.
To promote the vitality of downtown, Hutchinson EDA offers several incentive programs designed to encourage continued investment in the downtown area. These include the Sign and Awning Grant Program, the Storefront Revitalization Matching Grant Program and a Commercial Rehabilitation Loan Program, which provides low-interest loans to property owners to assist them in renovating their buildings.
Small businesses play a big role locally and nationally. They employ 70 percent of the country’s employees with most businesses having 25 or fewer employees according to the Meeker County Development Corp., which views entrepreneurship as a high priority for the future of growing the economy.