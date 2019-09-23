Social media and technology’s effects on employee health will be the topic of discussion at the Wellbeing at Work consortium meeting Tuesday, Oct. 15.
The meeting, organized by Meeker McLeod Sibley Healthy Communities, will run from 8-11 a.m. at Dassel History Center & Ergot Museum, 901 First St., Dassel. The day begins with a free breakfast and networking at 7:45 a.m., followed by the Wellbeing at Work Consortium meeting from 8-10 a.m.
Chad Hendrickson, director of WorkSiteRight at Northwestern Services University, will present “Technology: Health Concerns and Employee Solutions.” Jesse Hudec, Minnesota Department of Transportation and Meeker County Safe Roads Coalition, will discuss “Distracted Driving and Hands-Free Implementation.” Kateri Korman of Open Sole Yoga will then discuss “Retreat from Eye Fatigue.”
Speakers will be followed from 10-11 a.m. by an open forum on human resources “hot topics, current events and burning questions,” facilitated by Eric Day, business service coordinator for Central Minnesota Jobs & Training Services; and Lisa Roseau, human resources director at Solar Plastics.
Preregistration is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. To register, visit the Health Communities website at mmshealthycommunities.org and look for the Wellbeing at Work October 2019 Meeting registration form.