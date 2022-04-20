Though five top players from last season are gone, Litchfield’s softball team has enough returning talent for coach Luke Braaten to believe the Dragons can be a factor in the Wright County West and beyond again this season.
“The Wright County West is tough top to bottom,” Braaten said. “Last year, Annandale took third place in (the state) in Class AA. Rockford took second in their section. We took second in our section. I foresee a good battle with all three teams in the mix for the conference championship.”
The Dragons finished within an eyelash of qualifying for the state tournament last year, before defending section champion Pipestone beat them twice in the finals.
Gone from that team are all-state catcher Avery Stilwell and all-state honorable mention shortstop Sydney McCann, along with all-section third baseman Emma DeWolf, second baseman Kristin Foley and center fielder Janessa Olson.
Yet, there’s plenty of returning talent, including senior Taylor Draeger, who will be in her fourth season as a starting pitcher for the Dragons. Draeger was all-section and all-state honorable mention a season ago.
Four other starters return this season, though some will be asked to play new positions. Among those transitioning to a new role will be junior Liv Holmgren, who held down left field last season well enough to earn all-conference honorable mention. This season, however, Holmgren will move to shortstop and try to fill the shoes of the graduated McCann. She also could see some time in the pitching circle, having logged a few innings in relief of Draeger last season.
Senior Britney Prahl spent most of last season as Litchfield’s designated player, but she will step in as a starter at third base this season. Junior Ryanna Steinhaus also will move, from right field to center, where “she will look to lead the outfield,” Braaten said.
First baseman Izzy Pennertz, a junior, also returns to the starting lineup for the Dragons. In addition, senior Addi Marquardt will be looked at as catcher, and junior Grace Braaten is a likely starter in the outfield.
“We have a lot of good, young players,” Braaten said. “It will be fun to see which players step up to fill some of our needed positions.”
One of the team’s strengths will be its speed, Braaten said, and the Dragons will rely heavily on that to create scoring opportunities. Just as important, if not more, is the team’s experience.
“Our second strength is our knowledge of the game,” Braaten said. “We have a lot of girls that play ball all summer.”
With several players moving into new positions this season, defensive execution will be closely watched, especially early on.
“Our defense needs to play well this year as we have a lot of girls playing new positions,” Braaten said. “We need to work on communication and cut down on the number of errors per game.”
Meanwhile, on offense the Dragons look to put pressure on opponents’ defenses.
“We need to do a better job of putting the ball in play and forcing the opposing defense to make a play,” Braaten said. “We had too many strikeouts last year.”
If the hitting and defense comes together, the Dragons could be in the thick of things in the postseason again. In fact, Braaten said, the team’s goals remain lofty — “conference championship, home playoff game (this means a 1 or 2 seed in Section 3AA South), make the section finals again for another chance to go to the state tournament.”