Farmers and landowners can learn about the soil health journeys of southern Minnesota farmers in a new report, “Soil Health Case Studies 2020.”
University of Minnesota research assistant Aidan Read interviewed farmers in late 2019 to develop case study profiles of nine farms. The farmers featured in the case studies were selected with the help of the Sustainable Farming Association based on their experiences incorporating soil health practices for five years or more.
The farmers featured in the study represent a range of acreage and crops. All the farmers volunteered their expertise and time to serve as a resource for other farmers.
"Soil Health Case Studies 2020" is available online at z.umn.edu/SoilHealthCaseStudies2020.
