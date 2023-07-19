Songs of Hope returns to Hutchinson after a three-year hiatus to perform a free concert Sunday at New Journey United Church of Christ.
Founded in 1991 by Jeanne Junge and Thomas Suprenant of Minneapolis, the Songs of Hope youth music project is celebrating its 30th year.
The Hutchinson event will start with a local premiere of a documentary developed for the anniversary celebration, followed by a full concert by Songs of Hope which features 50 performers from Vietnam, Turkey, Israel, Finland, Italy, Jamaica, Guatemala, Mexico and United States. Junge and Surprenant will thank the supporters and friends in the audience for sticking with them for 30-plus years and they hope to see many familiar faces in the audience.
It has been a considerable journey for Songs of Hope. The first project brought together a small number of children from five St. Paul’s Sister Cities, and it involved only one concert at the project’s close. Since then, Songs of Hope has spread its wings, growing to a project with 80 performers on stage, with around 25 concerts in a season, in the metro area and beyond.
Through the years, Songs of Hope has visited more than 70 cities throughout Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.
The project’s newest installment promises to live up to its past reputation. With shows scheduled in more than a dozen cities, the concert features songs from all the countries of the performers, mixed with a wide variety of songs from the United States, all selected to entertain, educate and inspire.
“We’re always very much aware we’re a summer show,” Surprenant said, “which means delivering energetic fun and rich entertainment.”
“Still,” added Junge, “particularly when we’re choosing the U.S. songs, we are always careful to include a couple of songs with meaningful messages. Audiences need to know that young people in every country want a better world.”
New Journey Church began sponsoring Songs of Hope concerts shortly after Rev. Jill Warner became pastor at the church.
“Tom reached out to me and I became excited about their mission,” Warner said. “In a world of tensions it was nice to hear about a group who brings kids from different countries together to sing and learn from each other.
“They put on a wonderful, lively presentation,” Warner added. “It’s great fun and a joy.”